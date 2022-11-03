The Interim Management Company (IMC), set up by the Sports Ministry to repackage, rebrand and restructure the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has taken a giant step towards achieving this objective with a progressive meeting with the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA that took place on Tuesday in Abuja

The meeting, which had in attendance chairman of the IMC, Gbenga Elegbeleye and other members of his team, took place at the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) office, with the Director General of NTA, Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos also in attendance.

Discussions centered on how NTA can partner with the league body in broadcasting live matches of the NPFL to Nigerians.

No decision was reached at Tuesday’s meeting as both parties have agreed to meet again and finalise discussions.

The IMC is looking at various possibilities and there are indications that it has also opened discussions with Multichoice to get Super Sports broadcast the league to the international audience.

As at this moment, there is no tentative date for the kickoff of the Nigeria Professional Football League but the IMC is working closely with the clubs to ensure that players’ registration on the TMS is done in good time so that a start date will be fixed before the end of November.