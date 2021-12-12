From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Institute of Mentoring and Career Coaching Nigeria (IMCCN) has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the entire members of the House as Institute’s Chartered-ship Bill scaled through second reading.

By the time the bill is signed into law, the institute will be responsible for registration, the discipline of its members to regulate and control the practice of mentoring and coaching and related matters in Nigeria.

Chartered Institute of Mentoring and Coaching Nigeria formerly the Institute of Mentoring and Career Coaching Nigeria (IMCCN) Limited by Guarantee bill was presented for second reading on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the green chamber of the National Assembly as Chartered Institute of Mentoring and Coaching Nigeria.

Referencing the institute’s annual national mentoring and coaching conference held in Abuja recently, Director-General of the Institute, Dr Rotimi Mathew said, the conference’ theme “Institutionalizing Mentoring for Leadership Development and Good Governance”, was apt considering the current political atmosphere in the country.

The DG quoted the Lead Speaker at the conference, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Akwa Ibom State, Dr Ini Adiakpan, as urging participating fellows to remain good ambassadors of the institute both in private and public spaces.

According to him, the annual conference featured paper presentations, unveiling of the benefits and need for mentoring and coaching in the Nigerian society, the 10th anniversary of the institute and award and induction of new members which was endorsed by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and other institutions.

Among the new inductees as Fellows of the institute were Senior Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Femi Adesina, Brigadier General Francis Etim, Barr. Wilson Esangbedo, Alh Haruna Salisu and Mrs Ronke Enitan Balogun.

Some outstanding individuals and organizations were also awarded icon of mentorship and icon of leadership excellence respectively.

“We are optimistic that with the support of all stakeholders, the bill will scale through other processes and be assented to by Mr President by the grace of God.

“On behalf of the institute, all council members; Dr Dauda Zuye-Nda Ageni, Prof. E. Chidi, Alh. L.T. Ahmed, TPL. Esther Mathew and Prof. Amani P. Danjuma, we thank Mr Speaker and members of the house for the second passage of the bill”, the DG said.

