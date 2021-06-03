The defending champion of the men’s singles of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis open tournament, Imeh Joseph survived early scare during the final of the 43rd edition of the championship decided at the package ‘B’ of the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja when he came from a set down to beat hard fighting Oparaoji Uche, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 to emerge champion and retain the title he also won last year, thus winning it back-to-back.

Imeh carted home the giant trophy plus the N1m (One Million Naira) star prize at stake.

The story was not different from the women’s singles category where the 2019 and 2020 back-to-back reigning champion, Oyinlomo Quadri wasted no time in dispatching American based little Marylove Edwards, 6-1, 6-0 to retain her crown thereby making it three straight wins of the title to own it for keeps.

Besides the giant trophy, the uprising junior tennis sensationl, Oyinlomo Quadri who pocketed the N1m (One Million Naira) women’s singles star prize, also paired with Asogba Toyin to lift the women’s doubles title following their 6-1, 6-0 victory over the duo of Salami Khadijat and Adeusi Jesutoyosi to make a double victory.