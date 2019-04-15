The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rated the Nigerian Sovereign In- vestment Authority (NSIA) high, saying the agency has worked to ensure transparency, good governance, ac- countability and prudent investment practices.

In clarifying IMF’s position on Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), its Senior Resident Representatives and Mission Chief for Nigeria, Mr. Amine Mati, said: “In view of re- cent local media reports, I would like to clarify that the reference to the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) included in Figure 1.16 of the IMF’s Fiscal Monitor showing a low ranking for Nigeria does not refer to the Nigerian Sovereign In- vestment Authority (NSIA).

“The NSIA is Sovereign Wealth Fund that has worked extensively with development partners to ensure it is applying transparency practice that are aligned with the Santiago Principles of transparency, good governance, account- ability and prudent investment practices.