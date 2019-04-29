Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), yesterday, said issuance of new passport booklets, with a 10-year validity has begun.

The new booklet was launched at the NIS headquarters in Abuja.

The enhanced polycarbonate passport booklet, which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 15, was embedded with the National Identity Number (NIN).

Conducting newsmen round the passport office, the NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, said the new booklet was part of a comprehensive passport reform approved by the Federal Government, to improve the quality and security of the travel document, so as to reduce damage, counterfeit.

“The NIS has begun issuance of the new enhanced passport booklet, at the NIS Headquarters, Abuja. The new enhanced polycarbonate passport booklet is part of a comprehensive passport reform approved by the government to improve the quality and security of the travel document with a 10-year validity passport that reduces incidence of damage, counterfeit, and forgery. Therefore, commencement at the Service Headquarters, Abuja marks the roll-out plan for the new document. NIS Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede, wishes to use this medium to inform Nigerians that the Service will continue to issue the old booklet in all the Passport Offices at the State Commands while the Service headquarters, Abuja, will only issue the new passport booklet.

“Applicants holding a passport with more than six months validity are not eligible for the new booklet, except in the case of damage, change of data and those whose passport booklets are exhausted. Applicants are equally advised to pay online or directly to the banks situated within the passport offices. The public is advised to avoid patronising touts as all the service windows are equipped to meet their needs,” he noted.