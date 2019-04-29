Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has begun issuance of the new passport booklet with a 10-year validity period.

The enhanced polycarbonate passport booklet which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 15, 2019, was embedded with the National Identity Number (NIN).

Conducting newsmen round the passport office in Abuja, the NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, said that the new booklet was part of a comprehensive passport reform approved by the Federal government to improve the quality and security of the travel document to reduce incidences of damage, counterfeit, and forgery.

He further explained that it was compulsory for passport applicants to have a NIN number, announcing that the service’s management had set up a desk for individuals to register for the NIN, describing it as mandatory.

“The NIS has begun issuance of the new enhanced passport booklet today, at the Service Headquarters, Abuja. The new enhanced polycarbonate passport booklet which was launched by Mr. President on January 15, 2019 is part of a comprehensive passport reform approved by the government to improve the quality and security of the travel document with a 10-year validity passport that reduces incidence of damage, counterfeit, and forgery.

“Therefore, the commencement at the Service Headquarters, Abuja marks the roll out plan for the new document. The Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, wishes to use this medium to inform Nigerians that the service will continue to issue the old booklet in all the passport offices at the state commands while the service headquarters, Abuja, will only issue the new passport booklet.

“However, the Passport Office Gwagwalada continues to issue the old passport for now pending the roll out at other centres as follows: Ikoyi, Lagos, Monday June 3, 2019, Alausa, Lagos, Monday June 24, 2019, Kano, Monday July 8, 2019, London, Monday July 29, 2019. It is equally important to note that: National Identity Number (NIN) is compulsory fill for all applicant of the new document.

“Nigeria Immigration Service has provided space for National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) at the Service Headquarters, Abuja to register applicant and issue them the NIN. The public are advised not to rush for the new booklet as the new-enhanced passport will run concurrently with the old one.

“Applicants holding a passport with more than 6 months validity are not eligible for the new booklet except in the case of damage, change of data and those whose passport booklets are exhausted. Applicants are equally advised to pay online or directly to the banks situated within the passport offices. The general public is hereby advised to avoid patronising touts as all the service windows are equipped to meet their needs,” he noted.

Speaking further, the service’s spokesperson said: “The NIN is compulsory for all applicant of the new document. To make it easy for applicants, the service has provided space for National Identity Management Commission at the Service Headquarters, Abuja to register applicants and issue to them the NIN. The public are advised not to rush for the new booklet as the new enhanced passport will run concurrently with the old one.”