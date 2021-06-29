The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has expressed delight at Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s “robust, proactive and transformational governance evidenced by the prevalence of unprecedented peace, security and progress across the length and breadth of the state”.

Babandele who spoke through the Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Enugu State Command, Joachim Olumba, who paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, on Monday, commended the governor’s remarkable support to all security agencies in the state.

Olumba who assumed office recently as the Enugu State Command’s Comptroller, was at the Government House, Enugu, to formally introduce himself and his team to Gov. Ugwuanyi.

The Air Officer Commanding, Ground Training Command, Nigeria Air Force, Enugu, Air Vice Marshal Frank Goodnews Okparah, and the Controller, Nigerian Correctional Service, Enugu State Command, Godwin Onokohwomomo, who also assumed offices recently, were equally at the Government House Enugu separately, to formally introduce themselves to the governor.

The State Comptroller of Immigration informed the governor that “the Comptroller General has mandated me to express his profound compliments and appreciation to Your Excellency on your unprecedented accomplishments in office as well as your remarkable support to all security agencies in the state”.

Olumba commended Gov. Ugwuanyi on his administration’s impactful rural development agenda as well as his uncommon leadership qualities, describing the governor as humble, simple, proactive and a team leader.

