Mrs Francisca Dakat, Comptroller, Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), Akwa Ibom Command, has tasked newly promoted officers in the command on service delivery, loyalty and commitment.

Dakat made the remarks during the decoration ceremony of the newly promoted officers in Uyo on Wednesday.

She said promotion was necessary in order to encourage commitment, diligence and hard work among the personnel.

The comptroller advised the 63 promoted officers to serve as mentors to their subordinates so as to foster cooperation and professionalism.

“You need to celebrate because it is only God that allows you to get promoted, because even when you go through the back door, you may not succeed.

“Today is a special day, particularly for the newly promoted officers. Promotion is meant to motivate officers to put in their best,” Dakat added.

The Comptroller emphasised that their promotion was a call to duty, as such they must give their best to help the command succeed in its responsibilities.

“Promotion is not a bed of roses because to whom much is given, much is expected. Give in your best because your best is always your best.

“It is expected that if you use to come to work late, you should come to work early, and if you use to stay away from work, this is the time stop it”, she admonished.

Dakat also urged those who could not scale through the promotion examination not to give up, but work harder to earn their promotion. (NAN)