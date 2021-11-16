By Christopher Oji

Acting Comptroller General of Immigration (Ag.CGI), Isah Jere Idris, has vowed to stop sharp practices by stakeholders in the ports across the country.

The acting CGI, who paid a visit to the Abuja and Lagos Airports, to meet with critical stakeholders at the Ports to discuss on possible strategies to improve the quality of service delivery at the nation’s major entry Ports, condemned the sharp practices by unscrupulous stakeholders in the ports.

In a Statement by Service Public Relations Officer (PRO), ACI Amos Okpu:” The acting CGI, arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, at about 10:15am and met with a cross section of the Service’s Personnel as well as officials of other agencies at the Port.

“He stated that his visit has become necessary following some disturbing reports of unprofessional practices by some officials of agencies at the Ports. He stressed that he considered it very important to engage all the critical stakeholders at the Ports for frank discussions on how they would jointly emplace measures to eradicate some sharp and inglorious practices of few Officials at the Ports that have continued to diminish the country’s image and discourage potential visitors from coming into the country.

“The Ag. CGI called for enhanced cooperation and collaboration among heads of the various agencies at the Ports for a coordinated fight against Officials found to be involved in unacceptable conducts at the nation’s entry Corridors. He advised Passengers to constantly resist, reject and report any instances of bribe solicitations, extortions and or any unprofessional conducts by any Personnel to appropriate Desks within the Ports. They may also forward all such complaints to any of the following Platforms:

(i). Telephone Number ……+2348021819988

(ii).Facebook/Twitter ………@nigimmigration

(iii)[email protected]/[email protected]

“Responding, the Regional General Manager of the Airport, Mr. Mahmud Liman Sani, agreed no less with the CGI,but also stressed that his agency, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), is seriously committed to any efforts at riding the Airports off all unprofessional conducts by Officials. He noted that recent reports of sharp practices at the Ports have been quite disturbing and must be addressed squarely by heads and Personnel of all the agencies at the Ports.

“In his contribution, the Comptroller of Immigration in-Charge of the Airport, CIS Babali Mohammed assured strong commitment to professionalism by his Personnel as well improved service delivery to the people.

“Shortly after, the Ag.CGI departed Abuja for the Lagos Airport where he held similar engagement Sessions with Officials of agencies at the Airport. He reiterated his call for synergy among agencies at the Port and high investments on quality service delivery so as to enrich travellers’ experiences across the nation’s entry Corridors.

“While welccming the CGI, the Regional General Manager of South West of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Victoria Shinaba expressed delight at the visit stressing that all agencies at the Ports should join forces to clean up the very unacceptable practices going on at the nation’s Ports. She noted that all the secret cameras at the Lagos Port have been revamped and called on Passengers to report any poor conducts by any Officials through all available channels at the Ports for appropriate actions. She further called on other agencies at the Ports to step up checks and monitoring of their staff to ensuring that no Officials get away with any allegation of sharp practices.

“Earlier, the Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration in-charge of Zone “A” Lagos, ACG Oluremi Talabi, praised the CGI for finding out time to personally come to Lagos for the very timely interactive Session with Officials and agencies at the Port to address the issue of poor service delivery. She noted that the message has been clearly delivered and assured that her Office shall continue to sensitize the workforce on the path of high quality service delivery to all Passengers”.

