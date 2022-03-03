From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has unveiled the enhanced e-Passport and commissioned the Passport Production Centre in Enugu to take care of the South East.

Commissioning the centre today at the NIS Enugu State Command Office Complex in Emene, Enugu, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said with the enhanced e-Passport the issue of corruption in passport issuing would be eliminated.

He said they have the latest technology in the centre noting that the zone has the most sophisticated centre.