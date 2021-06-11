By Chinelo Obogo

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos Command, has handed over a mentally unstable Nigerian, Adepoju Oluwatoyin Ruth, who arrived the country from Muscat in Oman aboard Egypt Air on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 to her sister Adepoju Olamide at the airport.

The returnee’s name was erroneously given as Olajide Oluwatoyin Ruth by Egypt Air, and could not be traced in the immigration system. But the command was able to sort out her real names from its system and contacted her father, a resident of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The father then directed her sister who is based in Ibadan, Oyo state to pick her up. On arrival at the airport, the Command interrogated her sister, Olamide to ascertain her identity, but it was learnt that the returnee immediately was incoherent in communication but immigration officers of the command were able to obtain the necessary information from her.

As a result of her unstable condition, it was learnt that the Comptroller, MMIA Command, Abdullahi Dalhatu, ordered that the returnee be kept in the custody of Immigration for another 24 hours for better observation.