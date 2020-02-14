The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has celebrated its ‘top up’ technology building, data command and control centre in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, also known as ‘topping off’ ceremony in construction, is a tradition held when the last element of a structure was finally placed atop during construction.

Speaking at the occasion, the Comptroller General of NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, said the technology building symbolised that data and E-System, are the future for Nigeria’s security.

Babandede said the building which would be connected to the world was also going to be an Information Technology (IT) base building.

“This building is technology building and also a command and control centre for NIS. It has never been like this and it is being built by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

“In this building, you can see our borders, you can see what is happening in all the borders online, we can see documentations of our passengers at point of arrival and departure.

“The future is here. All our technology will be connected and will be shared real time with all our security partners and sister security agencies,” he said.

Dr Lars Richter, the Managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, said that NIS would not only have the most beautiful edifice but safe and conducive work environment that met international standards.

Richter, who was represented by Mr Zubairu Bayi, its Executive Director, Administration, said that topping building was a very unique thing to do in Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

“The tradition is associated with construction and not many contractors pay attention to it, but Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, being the trail blazer has made it, usual practice in all our projects.

“Julius Berger was awarded this unique project in November 2018 and started work immediately. The data centre is a mixed use 3-floor building with an overall height of about 13 metres.

“The structure as it stands today has consumed 3000m cupid of concrete and 400 tons of iron rod. As you can see, this is called a carcass in construction language.

“But finishing works that will turn it into one of the most beautiful structures around has started. This include the interior works such as fixing windows, doors and other related things,” he said.

Richter appreciated the CGI for the show of rare enthusiasm to see the successful completion of the project. (NAN)