From Paschal Njoku, Abuja

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has convicted a former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, Anastasia Daniel-Nwobia.

The convict was prosecuted alongside Senator Abba Moro, an ex-director in the ministry, Felix O Alayebami, and a firm, Drexel Tech Nigeria Limited, over the botched Immigration recruitment in 2014 that led to the death of 15 people.

Justice Dimgba has deferred the sentencing of Mrs Anastasia Daniel-Nwobia to April 27.

The former Permanent Secretary was convicted on count four of the charge, which the court noted, carries maximum jail term of 5 years without an option of fine.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the former Interior Minister, Abba Moro, and others on an 11-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence, procurement fraud and money laundering.

They were ab initio arraigned before Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for their roles in the botched March 15, 2014, immigration recruitment.