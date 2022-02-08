From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The back and forth over the seized international passport of former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, has finally come to an end following confirmation that the seized document has been released to him by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Consequently, the Abuja division of the Federal High Court has vacated the order against the lawyer representing the service in court, Jimoh Adamu, over his alleged refusal to appear before it.

Justice Inyang Ekwo equally vacated the December 21, 2021, order directing the NIS to pay a N2 million fine for alleged failure to release the international passport of former governor of Rivers, Peter Odili, days after the prayer was granted.

The development followed Odili’s confirmation in the courtroom that the NIS had complied with the order on December 20, 2021.

Counsel to Odili, Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN, informed the court shortly after Adamu cleared the air on the controversy.

Justice Ekwo had, on December 21, 2021, summoned Adamu over his failure to appear before the court on two occasions and the refusal of his office to release the travel documents of former Rivers Governor, Peter Odili after a court order.

Justice Ekwo, after perusing the affidavit and other exhibits attached, vacated the orders against Adamu and NIS. The judge adjourned the matter until April 25 for a report on the Court of Appeal’s decision.