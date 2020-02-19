Tony John, Port Harcourt

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), yesterday, launched an enhanced Electronic-Passport (e-Passport) to reposition and improve the passport issuance regime in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Comptroller of Immigration Service, Rivers State Command, Segun Adegoke, disclosed the enhanced e-passport was tailored towards global best practice.

He said the passport offered Nigerians the options of five and 10 years validity to save citizens from frequent visits to replace their passports.

According to the comptroller, after the enhanced e-passport was issued to President Muhammadu Buhari on January 15, 2019, the service had made efforts to carry out a systematic launch of the passport in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike lauded the NIS for introducing the E-Passport with 10-year validity, and commended the service for the improved security features on the new passport.

He said: “Introduction of e-Passport is, in deed, commendable because of its improved security and other key features of the passport.

“The extension of the validity period is also important as it will allow holders to access lengthy visas. The 10-year validity affords most people the opportunity to have longer visas.”

The governor noted that the National Identity Number (NIN) requirement to obtain the international passport is key.

He commended the comptroller general for taking Port Harcourt first in the commencement of the issuance of the e-Passport in the South South and South East.

Governor Wike, however, said the BVN requirement before obtaining the e-Passport was not necessary.

He appealed to Rivers people to take advantage of the facility to obtain their international passports.

In another development, the state government has said education sector under the Governor Wike-led administration has improved tremendously.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, and his Education counterpart, Kaniye Ebeku, disclosed yesterday, during a joint press briefing in Port Harcourt.

They said since Wike became governor on May 29, 2015, there has been outstanding improvement in the education sector.

“Governor Wike, former minister of State for Education, came into office with a clear vision on the education sector.,” they said.