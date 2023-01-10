From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has sacked no fewer than four of its personnel and melted various degrees of sanctions on 14 others for various offences.

The paramilitary agency disclosed that the disciplinary measures was handed over to them after undergoing through the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service.

The statement issued by DCI Tony Akuneme, the Service Public Relations Officer, revealed that while four personnel were discharged and acquitted, two were redeployed to other locations.

The statement further announced that 11 were issued warning letters while one was compulsorily retired, just as 11 personnel are still awaiting trial.

Quoting the Controller General of Immigration (CGI), the statement however, assured the general public that there will not be sacred cows in the NIS as all offenders shall be appropriately sanctioned.

“The CGI is assuring the general public that there are no sacred cows in the NIS as all offenders shall be appropriately sanctioned. He is also urging members of public to be vigilant and support the Service to deliver more on its mandate,” the statement read.