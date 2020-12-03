From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK) has launched a number of immigration routes under its new points-based immigration system, including the skilled worker route (formerly known as the Tier 2 Visa).

Applications for the new skilled worker visa by the UK, according to the Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer, British High Commission, Abuja, Christopher Ogunmodede, opened on December 1.

The launch of the new immigration routes, Ogunmodede added, will ensure the UK businesses and universities continued to attract people from around the world, including Nigeria, to complement the skills and talent already present in the UK.

“Applications for the new skilled worker visa are now open on December 1, meaning the brightest and the best from around the world can now apply to work in the UK from January 1, 2021…,” Ogunmodede said in the statement.