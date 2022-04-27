From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives aspirant and Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Marcus Onobun, yesterday, promised to champion a legislation that would ensure security in the country, if elected.

Onobun who is aspiring to represent Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency, made the promise shortly after he was screened at the state party secretariat in Benin City by the party’s screening committee for National Assembly aspirants.

He explained that he would specifically emphasised on the area of insecurity in the country because soon there will be much hunger in the land due to food shortage.

“This is because insecurity has made it impossible for farmers to go their farms.

“And so I’m already looking at areas that will guaranty food security for our dear country.

“And to be able do that there would be the need to give an enabling legislation to the executive. That is what I’m going to champion at the National Assembly”, he added.

Besides, he also promised think outside the box if elected, pointing that “over time, that we send representatives from Edo, everybody goes and do what is normal.

“For me, we want to think outside the box. We want to go there and be vocal voice not just for my constituent, but Edo and Southern Nigeria.

“And of course to give intelligent representation to my generation, which happen to be the youth.

“For the first time, let a Southern voice be heard at the national assembly, to bring about more legislative works that will propel the executive to do the needful”, Onobun stated.

He described the screening process as seamless, simple and effortless and called for a level playing ground during the primaries to enable the people chose a viable candidate to represent them during the elections.