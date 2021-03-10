From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has urged the Federal and Kaduna State governments to immortalise the former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa.

CNPP National Chairman Hon Adekunle Rufa’i Omo-Aje, who paid a condolence visit to the family of Balarabe Musa in Kaduna, spoke of the contributions of the late politician to the development of the state, saying they are worthy of emulation by the present government.

Omoaje, the National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), said the political ideology of the late Balarabe Musa will remain a reference point for a better Nigeria.

The CNPP chairman, who recalled the contributions of the deceased to Nigeria’s democracy, hailed his meritorious service to his state and the country at large during his lifetime.

He assured that the achievements of the deceased politician when he held sway as the National Chairman of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) were remarkable.

Omoaje, who succeeded Musa as the National Chairman of the CNPP, reassured that he would continue from where the deceased stopped.

Describing the late politician as a political icon of his time, Omoaje noted that the forthrightness of Musa should be emulated by all politicians of the present generation.

He called on all politicians to learn from the life and times of Balarabe Musa and live uprightly as he did during his days.

He also called on the Government of Kaduna State and the Federal Government to immortalise the late politician in recognition of his meritorious service to the state and the nation at large.

The CNPP Chairman said he was in Kaduna to pay his last respect to his mentor, Balarabe Musa’s widow, who died when he was not in the country.

He described the demise of Balarabe Musa as a great loss not only to his family or Kaduna State but the country at large.

‘When Baba was alive, it was his custom that everybody is included politically; even if you’re a student or market women leader, he would like you to have your say on who governs you, whether you’re educated or illiterate,’ he added.