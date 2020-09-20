Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Suleiman Abdu Kwari has called on the Federal government to consider immortalising the late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday at age of 84, with a national edifice in his honour.

The lawmaker in a statement said the death of the late traditionalist was one of the saddest developments recorded by the country, describing him as “a highly cultured leader who was urbane and cosmopolitan in the handling of issues”.

He notes that his commitment to peace exemplified by his patriotic disposition to national issues was a factor that distinguished him from his colleagues.

Kwari, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, lamented that the Emir’s death has come at a very crucial moment in Nigeria’s national experience, a time when the nation is working with dignified lovers of peace to institute harmony among various groups.

The Senator prayed for the repose of his soul and called on Nigerians to imbibe in themselves, the virtues and ideologies of peace and harmony for which the late emir was known.

Sen. Kwari then commiserated with the royal family, and the Nasir El-Rufai’s led government of Kaduna and the entire people of Zazzau emirate, stating that the late emir would be dearly missed.

Meanwhile Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter also commiserate with the immediate family of the late Emir and entire people of the Zazzau Emirate.

Chairman of the Association in Kaduna, Reverend Joseph Hayab in a statement lamented that, the Emir left the stage when his input was necessary in peace building project of the country.

“The late Emir left us at a very important time of rebuilding and restoration of peace, love and friendship in our dear state, a role he has been playing as Emir over many years.

“CAN is praying to God to comfort his family, the Emirate and Kaduna state as a whole”, the statement read in part.