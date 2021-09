By Chinyere Anyanwu

The legacies of late multi-billionaire businessman and politician, Pastor Keniebi Okoko (1978 to 2020), is set to be curated and made public via a memorial microsite that will be launched in October. A product of prestigious citadels of learning, including the University of Port Harcourt, Carleton University, Canada, and Harvard Business Law, Okoko shone brilliantly in the business world where he rose to quick prominence in the oil and gas sector, before venturing into politics in 2019, driven by the desire to make Nigerians wealthier and erase the poverty mindset of the masses.

Before his untimely demise at 42, Okoko made an unprecedented and significant impact in the socio-political space of the tumultuous Niger Delta, specifically in Bayelsa State, where he hailed from and aspired unsuccessfully but remarkably to be the youngest governor of the state in 2019.Okoko was known for promoting education, empowering youths and the less privileged in the society and had bright chances of victory at the gubernatorial poll, as a community and bridge builder that he was, if he had not lost the party primaries.

The memorial microsite, which is being put up by his family and friends, is expected to serve as an inspiration to many, particularly youths, and will feature the many impacts he made in the short space of time he lived.Other features of the website are testimonials from beneficiaries of his empowerment programmes, his plans for the state as an aspiring governor, his philosophies of life as captured in his many public appearances and speeches, among other short documentaries.

