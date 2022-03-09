By Christopher Oji

The Immigration Officers’ Wives Association (IMMOWA) has united to assist vulnerable members .

The Officer’s wives held a special national meeting at the Service Headquarters Abuja,to roll out some economic empowerment programmes for members.

According to Serve Public Relations Officer, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI),Amos Okpu,”the event which was attended by representatives from all the Chapters of the association across the country was targeted at improving the welfare conditions of vulnerable members of the association as part of activities to commemorate the International Women’s Day”.

Speaking at the occasion, chairperson of the association and wife of the acting Comptroller General Immigration, Mrs Maryam Isah Jere, stated that the association’s Welfare Scheme is to complement the welfare agenda of her husband with special focus on widows and children whose husbands and loved ones passed on while in active Service.

In his remark at the event the acting Comptroller General Isah Jere Idris represented by the Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration in-charge of Passport, ACG Saddat Hassan, noted that beyond making the home front peaceful, the association has shown capacity to make impact on the general welfare of the Immigration family.

He thanked the leadership of the association for identifying with the staff welfare programmme of his administration while assuring of his renewed commitment to improved motivation and welfare packages for the entire workforce.

According to ACI Okpu:” Major highlights of the event included cash donations to families of some vulnerable members, payment of tuition fees for two children of deceased Personnel as well as distribution of 40 grinding machines to some women as part of economic empowerment exercise.

“Meanwhile, 120 women including non-members who attended the event benefitted from the free breast cancer screening programme organized by the association.

“The leadership of the association has pledged commitment to sustaining more economic alleviating programmes for its members as part of its poverty reduction activities”