The Anambra Government has waned healthcare workers against collection of money before administering immunisation vaccinations to children and others. Dr Chioma Ezenyimulu, Executive Secretary (ES) Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Programme Agency (ASPHCDA) gave the warning in Awka while addressing participants at a one- day stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the launch of the rotavirus vaccination in the state.

The ES said that government received reports that some healthcare workers collect money from caregivers who brought their wards for vaccination. “We recently got reports that in Awka North Local Government Area, some people were demanding money before giving the COVID-19 vaccination to people. “We are still investigating the report and that explains why we are warning everyone to desist from such sharp practices because our partners want the vaccines to be given free of charge,” she said. Ezenyimulu urged members of the public to call 08064036537 and report any health worker making monetary demands before administering vaccination. She said that the state Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and his wife Nonye will inaugurate the rotavirus vaccination campaign in the state on Tuesday. Ezenyimulu said the rotavirus vaccination has been included in the National Programme of Immunization (NPI) and henceforth would be available in all the Primary Healthcare Centres.

She explained that the meeting aimed at sensitization of the public especially caregivers, mothers and parents on the importance of rotavirus vaccination. According to her, “rotavirus vaccine is for the protection of the underaged children against rotavirus which is the main cause of diarrhoeal disease in children. She said that the disease results to severe dehydration and often lead to death. Ezenyimulu added that with the vaccination, child mortality as a result of the rotavirus could be reduced. “This vaccination shall be given to a child at six, ten and fourteen months and it is totally free of charge,” she said.