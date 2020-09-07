Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

No fewer than twenty families in seven buildings are reportedly trapped in a landslide on Trinity street, in Akwakwuma, Owerri, Imo State.

One of the victims, Emma Ogu, a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communications at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, disclosed this to our correspondent when he visited the scene.

According to Ogu, the landslide worsend after a heavy downpour on Saturday.

‘We woke up yesterday morning only to see that the rain has completely separated us from our neighbours. My wife and children are still trapped there; they can not climb this mini ladder I’m climbing to come out so is the same with other families.’

Ogu further warned that if drastic measures are not taken, the landslide will completely sack the whole street which has two churches and about 12 other buildings.

‘We have written to the Commissioner for Works, Ralph Nwosu. We are still waiting for his response even though he has sent a delegation to come and inspect the place today.

‘This landslide started about two years ago, we could not park our cars inside our compound for fear of it not being washed away by erosion; we park far away in far distances.

Explaining the cause of the landslide, another resident pointed to the urban renewal programme of former Governor Rochas Okorocha where some structures built by another former Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, to prevent drainage, was pulled down by Okorocha.

The source said the continuous sand mining at Nworie lane is another factor that has contributed to the landslide.