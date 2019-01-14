Perhaps, to convince skeptics of his surefootedness, and readiness for the job, HCN has done something novel by presenting his social contract with the people wherein he traced the failure of the development in the area to lack of a well articulated vision and the absence of the political will and knowhow on the part of the elected leadership to prudently utilise our commonwealth to provide tangible democratic dividends for our people. It is not difficult for discerning minds to fathom that he who aptly diagnoses the symptoms of an ailment, has the cure. Thus it is obvious that only HCN can free the area from dense-brained representation goaded by foreigner political merchants and harlots of power. Hence, without sounding immodest, other contestants cannot match him and going with any of them tantamount to taking a shot in the dark, hitting nothing. So while others are busy posting mournful posters that are bereft of ideas, HCN has gone a notch higher with his declarative programme of action when elected, as he surely will. He has pledged to anchor his legislative agenda on effective and people-oriented representation as well as building bridges across the executive and legislative arms of government to ensure that sufficient budgetary allocations are appropriated for the execution of projects that would reverse the prevalent decay in basic infrastructure in the constituency. Not done, Nwajiuba underscored the challenges militating against rapid development of the area some of which include poor governance representation and feedback mechanism; low level development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to stimulate economic growth and development; lack of effective utilisation of land resources for the production of agricultural produce and exploring the benefits of biotechnology to improve agricultural production; poor human capital development and technological skills acquisition, as a propelling force to development; lack of access to quality healthcare and non-proportional spread of primary healthcare centres (PHCs); dearth of infrastructure and basic facilities to promote development; lack of adequate information to exploit rich mineral deposits and increased ecological disaster areas and erosion menace, among others.

Nwajiuba is not one of the politicians that are hyperbolic in words but empty on action. He already has a plan of action worked out. And, of course, that is why he is sacrificing the plum job at TETfund for the onerous task of giving much needed elixir to the people contrary to the tepid current charade, beginning with the establishment of a novel “Okigwe South Peoples Assembly”. This democratic assembly makes every constituent a stakeholder and gives him a voice at monthly Town Hall meetings where suggestions to challenges in the constituency shall be proffered and referred to a management committee for resolution necessary action. HCN has also marshaled out a seven-point agenda, across key areas of the constituency, including economy, agriculture, education, health, youth empowerment and ecology. He plans to partner with relevant financial institutions, such as BoI, BoA, Development Bank, etc. to provide funding for local transporters, farmers, micro credits to small scale entrepreneurs; provide sustainable assistance to farmers to access necessary financial support through various multiple government agro-business programmes and initiatives, encourage the establishment of Farmers’ Cooperatives in each of the 31 wards in the federal constituency to enable them receive adequate funding and new farm techniques/equipment under the Anchor Borrowers Scheme of the CBN. Nwajiuba has great plans to explore collaboration with local, state and federal governments to provide and upgrade educational facilities and encouraging the establishment of skills acquisition centres with greater emphasis of technology, innovation and ICT. His plan for health includes revitalisation and upgrade of both primary healthcare centers (PHC) and general hospitals in the federal constituency as well as ensuring the eradication of all preventable diseases through partnership with healthcare institutions and organisations and address imbalances in manpower shortages in the PHCs.