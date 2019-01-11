Politics apart, it is generally believed that Ihedioha does not have the support of the Catholic Church in the state, as a fallout of the crisis rocking the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara in Mbaise. Though an Anglican, Ihedioha is believed to be among those who encouraged the rebellion of the Ahiara Diocesans against the directives of Holy Father, Pope Francis, over the appointment of a Bishop for the diocese.

Thus, with Ihedioha standing a very slim chance of making it to Government House, pundits believe that either of the duo of Uzodimma of the APC or Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance, both from Orlu zone, may emerge, if Owerri zone does not enter an alliance with Ikedi Ohakim of Accord and give him massive support to emerge. Apart from the sheer repugnance of “another Orlu governor,” Ohakim’s one-term factor, as earlier noted, remains highly attractive to the people of Owerri zone. Ohakim is from Okigwe. Also from that zone is Ifeanyi Araraume, the governorship candidate of APGA. But there does not seem to be much enthusiasm over his candidacy owing chiefly to the nature of his emergence as candidate and which has brought APGA into low esteem in the entire South East.

For the people of Owerri zone, therefore, Ohakim seems to be the only assurance that, given the circumstances surrounding Ihedioha’s ticket, he is the only route through which the zone can get to Douglas House in 2023, that is, after his tenure. But it is not this statutory argument alone. There is also the argument about attitude. Governor Ohakim is, ab initio, highly disposed to the emergence of a governor from Owerri zone owing especially to his personal commitment to the Imo Charter of Equity. Sometime in 2018, he swore to a Covenant Affidavit in the Imo State High Court and in which he, among other things, pledged to work towards an Owerri zone fellow taking over from him in 2023, if elected.

That is not new. While in office between 2007 and 2011, his body language tended towards grooming a successor from Owerri zone by the time he would complete his second term in 2015. Ironically, it was elements from the zone that were at the fore front of the intrigues and conspiracies that led to his failure to go for a second term; but he has remained a formidable ally of the zone.

Finally, there is the “experience-that-matters” argument. There is a strong belief in highly regarded quarters in the state that, given the way the outgoing governor ran the state, it requires someone with experience in governance to retrieve the state from the doldrums into which the incumbent governor dragged it. Many argue that, given that it was Ohakim who handed over to Okorocha who, by his own admission, runs the state without documentations, Ohakim is in the best stead to revive the state’s bureaucracy, which is necessary for good governance.