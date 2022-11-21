Frontline Labour Party Governorship aspirant for Imo state, Lincoln Ogunewe, a retired Major General has intensified his consultations with critical Imo State stake holders.

Ogunewe just berthed at Maryland in the United States of America, where he consulted with foremost economist Dr Sylvester Ugo, who was the Governor of the Central Bank of Biafra during the Nigerian Civil war.

The 92 years old Ugo expressed his happiness at Ogunewe’s quest to serve the people of Imo state as a governor come 2023 governorship elections in that state.

Dr Ugo reminisced that Ogunewe’s late father, Eze Ogunewe played a good role as Army Commander in Enugu and during the civil war.

Dr Ugo recalled how he left Nigeria with late Nze BSC Nzenwa in the same ship in 1955 to Liverpool from where he left for United States of America.

He narrated how he met the indefatigable former governor of old Imo State, Sam Mbakwe who was a student in the United Kingdom then.

Ugo talked about his room mate in the university from South Korea who is still alive and that both of them are still in touch.

He then delved into the imperatives of a sound economic blue print and action plan by political leaders as a prerequisite for economic development of any country or state.

He pointed out that in 1959, both South Korea and Nigeria were at par in terms of development. He however regretted that Nigeria has degenerated while South Korea has made giant improvement in all facets of its economic, social and political life.

He then prayed for Ogunewe who promised to serve Ndi Imo with all his heart if elected the governor of the state in 2023 and surpass the landmark achievements of legendary Governor Sam Mbakwe.