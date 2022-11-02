From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Major-General Lincoln Ogunlewe (retd) has declared for Imo State gubernatorial race scheduled for November 11, 2023.

The aspirant said that he has the requisite qualification and experience to provide good governance for the state, as against the present situation.

General Ogunlewe who is contesting on the platform of the Labour Party, stated this on Wednesday he addressed the Ward 12 and LGA Ezinihitte Mbaise members of the Labour Party at his residence, Umuakam Umudim Apkodim and Okpofe Town Hall in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA of Imo State.

According to him, “I came to start from home. This is my first meeting with you. I’m here to tell you that I’m a strong member of the Labour Party who is fully supporting the party’s Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti.

“I want to declare my aspiration for the Imo State governorship election under Labor Party in the 2023 election. I’m into the governorship race to tackle infrastructure and empowerment issues that debilitate the state, its citizens and strangers alike. Because government is a catalyst for positive social and economic change.

“I promise to champion pure development, create viable employment, encourage agriculture, standardize quality and affordable education, and enhance commerce and industry in order to better the lives of our people”.

Imploring the people to vote wisely for Peter Obi and his running mate and other candidates of the Labor Party in the election to enable them to win and meet their needs, Ogunlewe told the people to discard fear, anti-party activity, describing the Labor Party as mass oriented geared towards restoring the lost glory of the state and the punctured dignity of the people.

Urging the people to embrace the revolution spreading across Nigeria for total transformation and liberation, Prof Orikeze Ajumbe affirmed that “Major General Lincoln Ogunlewe is going to be the next governor of Imo State. He is coming to reset Imo State. So, support him wholeheartedly, vote for him to enable him to become governor. He will not disappoint you because he is a good man with a deep fear of God and love for humanity.

Earlier in their speeches, the Labour Party Ward 12 Chairman, Nnamdi Nwogu and LGA Chairman of Ezinihitte Mbaise, Martin Ikpeoha, said the party heartily welcomed Ogunlewe into the party, as they endorsed his guber aspiration in 2023, charging the members of the party to remain strong and committed in the movement, saying nothing would stop Peter Obi, Yusuf Datti and other candidates from emerging victorious in the forthcoming poll.