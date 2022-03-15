From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Official activities at the Imo State Government House have been grounded following a power outage for three days running.

It was also learnt that the ugly situation has continued as a result of the inability of Government House to procure diesel for the power generating sets to enable the staff to carry out their daily functions.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

A reliable source at the government House who does not want his name mentioned told our Correspondent on Tuesday that ‘the Government House has been without electricity for the third day running and this has grounded the activities at the Government House. We cannot even use any of the computers to work. The air conditioners are not working.’

The source added that ‘everything is grounded right now and the governor is even aware of this before he travelled back to Abuja on Sunday that there was no diesel to power the generators. As I speak to you now nothing is happening and, of course, the governor has been away in Abuja since Sunday.’