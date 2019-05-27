For the House of Representatives member-elect for Isu, Njaba, Nkwere and Nwangele Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ugonna Ozuruigbo, these may not be the best of times.

Ozuruigbo, who recently resigned as deputy speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, is battling for his political future as two aspirants from his political party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), are challenging his candidature in court.

Hon. Harrison Nwadike and Mrs. Doris Akugbuo have been in the Federal High Court, Owerri challenging the emergence of the ex-deputy speaker as the authentic candidate of the party for the February 23 National Assembly election.

It was gathered that pursuant to the general election, Ozuruigbo, Nwadike and Akugbuo campaigned vigorously within the federal constituency, thereby confusing some supporters of the party as to who the authentic candidate of the party for the constituency was.

The situation was such that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Kingsley Echendu, allegedly petitioned the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) at the national and state levels and the Department of State Security (DSS) “drawing their attention to the political confusion” in the area.

Echendu is contending that since there are many candidates claiming to be duly nominated by their party, it means that the party had no candidate in the election.