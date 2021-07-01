From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Francis Ezeonu, has disclosed that about four hundred thousand PVCs are yet to be collected by registered voters in the state since 2019.

The Imo REC called for the speedy amendment of the Electoral Act which would enable the Commission to use electronic voting ahead of the 2023 general polls.

Briefing reporters on Thursday, the State REC said that the expansion of voters’ access to polling units exercise has been completed and that both the old and new polling units names and delineation has been published by the Commission’s website.

‘This exercise was purposely designed to precede the presumption of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise so as to make new polling units available to voters. Today I am happy to inform you about the rollout of the online registration component of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise on 28 June 2021,’ he said.

He added that ‘the Commission has introduced an online registration portal/App to provide an alternative method for those who have access to internet facilities, thereby reducing the inconveniences on voters and also reduces the number of voters that would have to queue up at our registration centres. It was the desire of the commission to roll-out -both physical and online registration exercise at the same time”.

Ezeonu also lamented that over 400,000 PVCs have not been collected by their owners before and after the 2019 elections in the state. He appealed to the people to go to their wards to collect their PVCs.

‘Right now even as the Commission has began the continuous voter registration, we still have about 400000 PVCs which are yet to be collected before and after the 2019 general elections in the state by the people, and we have appealed to them to go to their various wards to collect them,’ he said.

Meanwhile, he called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the amendment of the Electoral Act to make it possible for the introduction of electronic voting which he said will enable every Nigeria of voting age especially the thousands of security agents, INEC officials and journalists who could not vote because of the coverage of the polls.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.