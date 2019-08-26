George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Mrs Anuri Maduwike, the wife of Rt. Reverend Emmanuel Maduwuike, the Anglican Bishop of the Diocese in Ikeduru council area of Imo State, has reportedly regained her freedom after the payment of an undisclosed sum of money to her abductors as ransom.

The Bishop’s wife had been abducted last week Friday, August 23, by gunmen at Ekemele Junction on her way home from Owerri.

A source at the Diocese, who pleaded anonymity, told Daily Sun that her abductors had initially demanded N8 million in ransom payment.

However, the source, who would not disclose the exact amount paid by the Diocese to secure the release of the Bishop’s wife, said that the important thing is that she has been freed by her kidnappers.

According to the source:

“To the glory of God, our bishop’s wife has been released. She was released on Sunday. Her kidnappers had initially demanded an N8 million ransom.

“God answered our prayer and she was released unhurt. She has been reunited with her family. It was not a happy moment for the church of God. The Diocese was in a sad mood until she was released,” the source said.

It was learnt that Bishop Emmanuel Maduwuike had hosted a book launch a week prior to his wife’s abduction.

The source said that the kidnappers had apparently thought the Bishop had raked in huge sums of money through the book launch, as many important persons had graced the event.