From Okey Sampson, Umuahia and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Abia State Government has extended curfew imposed on the state capital, Umuahia, and the commercial city of Aba on Monday.

The curfew, which was imposed following the Easter attack on Imo police headquarters and the headquarters of the correctional service, was only for the two cities, started from 8pm to 6am.

However, yesterday, the state government, in a statement by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Anthony Agbazuere, said the curfew has been extended to two other cities of Ohafia and Arochukwu.

The government advised citizens to comply with the directive as security agencies have been mandated to deal divisively with anybody or group of persons going contrary to the order.

“Following the decision of the Abia State Security Council in its meeting of April 6, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has approved that the curfew imposed in the state should, henceforth, commence from 8pm to 6am and the towns involved are Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia and Arochukwu.

“Citizens are advised to comply to avoid collateral consequences as security agencies are already on alert to ensure airtight enforcement of the curfew,” the government said in the statement.

Regardless, the Igbo National Council (INC) has demanded the arrest of security heads in Imo State following the attack on the police headquarters and correctional centre on Monday by gunmen.

President General of the Igbo group, Chilos Godsent, in a statement, said this has become necessary following their inability and incompetence to avert the incident.

While condemning the attack, he claimed it was politically motivated, considering its simultaneous occurrence.