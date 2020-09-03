Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo will tomorrow honour elder statesman and business mogul, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Owerri, the Imo State capital as he turns 78.

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Chief Nnia Nwodo are among Igbo leaders expected at the event.

Daily Sun gathered that the event is being put together by the Imo State Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in collaboration with the Pan Nigeria Presidency of Igbo Extraction Coalition (PANPIEC), a coalition of groups championing the Igbo President project in 2023 which Iwuanyanwu is the Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman.

A statement by Chuks Ibegbu, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze on behalf of the organisers said that State President of Ohanaeze, Dr Ezechi Chukwu and his team were working round the clock for a memorable outing.

“The honour is in respect with his service to Ndigbo over the years and his determination to see that an Igbo becomes President in 2023 by bridge-building across the country. It’s also to make our present and future generations understand that selfless service do not go unnoticed for them to emulate his good qualities.

“The PG of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and the spokesman of PANPIEC, Prince Uche Erondu will be there as well as other Ohanaeze and PANPIEC chieftains across the country,” Ibegbu stated.

Describing the top politician as a bridge builder and patriot, the statement said he had empowered Igbo and Nigerian youths in human and material development as well in actualising their individual goals.