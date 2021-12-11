An atmosphere of festivity yesterday pervaded Owerri, the imo state capital ahead of the presentation of a book written by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The book, REFLECTIONS ON THE IGBO QUESTION, will be presented by noon under the Chairmanship of Gen AZUBUIKE IHEJIRIKA RTD, a former Chief of Army Staff.

By yesterday, the streets of Owerri were bursting at the seams with visitors streaming in ahead of the book launch.

Majority of the radio stations in the capital city were reeling with programmes and questions concerning the book.

Also, most hotels in town reported block bookings for the expected guests.

Our correspondent gathered that protocol personnel at Government House have been stretched to their limit with work.

It was learnt that the venue, Imo Eze Palace at Mbari area is crawling with security personnel keeping law and order.

Among the guests expected today for the book presentation include state governors, captains of industry and traditional rulers.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is going to be the father of the day while Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha is the royal father of the day.

Chief Charles Amadi will present the book, while Prof Chima Nwanguma of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka will review the book.

The book, REFLECTIONS ON THE IGBO QUESTION, is Gov Hope Uzodinma’s efforts to draw attention to Igbo marginalization and how to overcome it within the Nigerian project.

