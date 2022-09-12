An atmosphere of festivities and excitement now pervades every part of Imo state as the Government and people prepare for the second official visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state on Tuesday September 13th, the state commissioner for information and strategy Hon Declan Emelumba, has declared.

In a statement in Owerri on Saturday the commissioner said many town union presidents ,market women associations and road transport workers unions have called in to express their gratitude to the governor for fixing the two major roads of Owerri to Orlu and Owerri to Okigwe, which have remained unmortorable for decades.

They also expressed excitement that the President is coming himself to commission them.

They confessed that the new roads have positively impacted their businesses.

The Commissioner reiterated that the President is expected in the state on Tuesday September 13th to commission three landmark projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodimma in less than three years.

He listed the projects as the dualized Owerri-Orlu Road, the phase one of Owerri- Okigwe road and the rebuilt ultra modern Imo state House of Assembly Complex.

The Commissioner assured that every arrangement to ensure a hitch free visit of Mr. President has been put in place .

Preparation for the visit reached a feverish pitch last Saturday as the Government put finishing touches on the programme for the visit.

The statement noted that the visit, which is the President”s second to Imo is a sign that Governor Hope Uzodimma is doing well.