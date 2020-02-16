George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ahead of the Tuesday’s Supreme Court judgment review, elected local government officials from the 27 council areas of Imo State under the aegis of Association Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), will on Monday assemble in Owerri, the state capital for a one-million- man march in support of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s administration.

This is even as they commended the seven-man panel of justices of the Supreme Court for their landmark judgement of January 14, 2020.

They also accused the People’s Democratic Party of stoking anti- Uzodinma and Supreme Court protests in the state in a bid to breach the peace of the state.

Addressing a press conference in Owerri, the state chairman of ALGON, Chief Emeka Osuji, said that the march became necessary considering the distractive protests by “a faction of PDP in Imo State and mainly hiring non-indigenes just to breach public peace.”

The one-million-man-march, he disclosed, would be used to inform the world that the people of the state and ALGON in particular were in total support of Governor Uzodinma.

“I can authoritatively confirm to you that Senator Hope Uzodinma, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) overwhelmingly won the March 9, 2019, governorship election in Imo State.”

While hoping that the Supreme Court could not be cajoled into reversing its judgement on Imo State governorship, the ALGON vowed to do everything possible to defend “the mandate freely given to Senator Uzodinma by the greatest number of Imo electorate.”