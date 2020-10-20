The Imo state government has raised the alarm that some disgruntled politicians want to hijack the current endSARS protests to unleash mayhem in the state.

The government disclosed that a high ranking member of the opposition who recently lost his number one position plum job has met with his henchmen for the purpose of recruiting hoodlums and cultists to infiltrate the protests.

Commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba in a statement released in Owerri said the hoodlums have been instructed to attack government buildings and vehicles anywhere they see them.

According to him, the opposition leader gave specific instructions to the thugs to hijack the endsars peaceful protests and turn it into a violent one and create anarchy in the state.

The commissioner said the objective of the violence was to make the state ungovernable for Governor Hope Uzodinma and to create the false impression that the governor is not in control in the state.

He therefore warned those hired for that purpose to reject the ‘ poisoned chalice’ as law enforcement agencies were on alert for trouble makers, adding that anyone caught breaching the peace will be decisively dealt with by the law

He also counselled parents to restrain their children from becoming victims in a proxy war by desperate politicians who are only out to serve their personal interest.

He said while government was not averse to peaceful protests by youths against alleged police brutality, it will not condone the destablization of the state by disgruntled politicians.