Concerned by huge economic losses occasioned by the sit-at-home order on Mondays by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the governments of Imo and Anambra have moved to stop compliance by indigenes and business owners in their states.

The two states assured of improved security of lives and property, while perpetrators of crime would be apprehended and prosecuetd.

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who addressed worshipers after a church service at Government House Chapel Owerri, yesterday, urged the people to ignore the sit-at-home order and go about their normal businesses.

The continuous compliance to the order in spite of IPOB ordering its suspension has been linked to fear of attacks by suspected IPOB members. However, Uzodimma said those behind the order and rumours have been identified and would soon be arrested and arraigned.

On complaints of hardship Imo people and residents were subjected to by exorbitant prices of petroleum products sold by oil marketers, the governor requested that they immediately revert to normal pump prices “as government will not continue to fold its arms and watch them mete out hardship on the people while they sell their products as black market.”

“Any filling station caught selling their products in black market will not only be sealed but we will make sure the licenses of such filling stations are revoked.”

He also thanked the people of Imo State who supported and contributed to the successful hosting of President Muhammadu Buhari when he visited last week.

Uzodimma also explained that those who escaped from the jailbreak earlier in the year were on the prowl, resorting to kidnapping. He said the government and security agencies were on top of the matter, assuring that those involved in the nefarious activities would be brought to book soon.

In the same vein, Anambra State in the statement by Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, ordered all banks, markets, motor parks and commercial vehicles to operate fully every Monday and any other weekday except any day declared work-free by appropriate authorities.

“Since no responsible government can stand akimbo while the future of its people is destroyed gratuitously, Governor Willie Obiano held useful discussions in the last couple of days with relevant groups with a view to freeing members to pursue their legitimate businesses.

“After all, the leadership of the organisation on whose instructions some persons claim to enforce the stay-at-home order has since rescinded the order. The Anambra State Government directive to banks, traders, transporters, other groups and individuals to resume full economic activity throughout the week with effect from Monday, September 13, 2021, was informed by the yearnings of these stakeholders. Adequate arrangements have been made with all security and intelligence agencies to provide adequate security for the people of Anambra State. All dark spots in the state have been identified and far-reaching measures taken to end the blights.

“Any person who observes any action that can lead to a breach of security is advised to immediately contact the Anambra State Police Control Room, regardless of the time of the day. The Police Control Room is open 24 hours of the day and responds swiftly to every call. Ours is a state governed by the rule of law, order and civilised values,” Adinuba said.

At the meeting with the govern, transporters attributed their action to the inability of commuters to come out for regular business owing to fear of attacks by unknown gunmen men while traders explained that without banks opening on any day it was difficult to keep proceeds of the day in a safe place.

Bankers, on their part, argued that without markets opening and people going about their normal business, there was no need to open their doors to the public.

