Every occupation has its hazards. Priesthood especially the type backed with Charisma and prophecy is not an exception. Prophecies emanating from men of God annually in Nigeria have always been contentious. Rev. Fr. Camillius Ejike Mbaka, the fiery Catholic Priest of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, has come again with his prophetic utterance, which at times can be provocative.

This particular prophecy concerning the 2019 Imo State gubernatorial election won by Emekea Ihedioha is indeed one of them. There is no illusion that his target this time around is Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State. Mbaka had in his New Year revelations prophesized that power will change hands in Imo State. He insinuated that Hope Uzodinma will replace Ihedioha.

The Catholic cleric was quoted as saying that “In spite of all the hard time that would happen this 2020, there is hope. In Imo State, there is hope, Hope, hope…hope in Imo State. Imo people have suffered and God is raising a new hope that would be an agent of salvation for them. He is coming with a new flag to restore the dignity of that noble land; a new leadership that will break barriers and there will be joy in the land of Imo.”

He also urged his disciples to “Lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodinma; and I empower him to spiritually take over. How, I do not know.” As if the priest knew pretty well that his prophecy on Imo will attract outrage, he quickly added: “Please, if you heard that there would be a new government in Imo and you don’t like the message; if I say hope, you can say hopeless but do not fight me.”

Since this prophetic utterance, the priest has been overtly criticized for dabbling in a matter before the Supreme Court. The Chairman of the Imo State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Isidore Chukwuemeka, in a statement advised Fr. Mbaka to leave Governor Emeka Ihedioha alone. He also said: “The youths of Imo State are pleased and satisfied with the ‘Rebuild Imo’ administration.”

In the same vein, the leadership of Imo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the prophecy. According to its leader, Apostle Godson Ibeji, “CAN has consistently opposed such politically motivated prophecies and at the same time strived to maintain the standard that guides and regulates the practice of Christianity.”

Similarly, the Imo State chapter of the Organized Labour in a statement reminded the cleric “to concentrate on his work as a Catholic priest and leave politics alone and not to commercialize his activities as every priest swore during his ordination to be poor.” The Organized Labour also said: “Imo workers and pensioners are happy with the government of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and therefore reject in its entirety his so called prophecies.”

Also, the Imo State Elders Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a Press Release of January 8, 2020 stated: “We were shocked to observe that Rev. Father Mbaka pronounced judgment at his Adoration ground in favour of APC candidate. This proclamation is very sadly, contempt of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.” It also said: “We of PDP believe in the Rule of Law and we believe it is the legitimate right of every citizen to seek redress in the Court of Law at any level.”

“We will not as citizens who believe in the rule of law prejudge the verdict of Supreme Court of Nigeria. We have absolute confidence in the Supreme Court to uphold justice. We will therefore not take the lawless part of declaring any party as the winner rather as law abiding citizens; we will abide by the verdict of Supreme Court of Nigeria,” it concluded.

Obviously, the matter arising from the 2019 gubernatorial election in Imo State is before the Supreme Court. Imo people are eagerly waiting for the apex court’s ruling on the matter before Mbaka threw caution to the winds and made his oracular pronouncement. His statement whether prophetic or not in the matter can be regarded as being contemptuous of the highest court in the land. Since I am not a lawyer, my learned friends will decide on it.

All the same, Mbaka should know that the matter is before the apex court before he dabbled into it. There is no doubt that Mbaka likes the limelight and he likes making the headlines for right and wrong reasons or both. Therefore, Mbaka can be said to be on a familiar turf when he descended on Imo State and its governorship matter and made that unwarranted majestical and audacious pronouncement.

He knows the power of the media and he relishes it a lot. Without doubt, Rev. Fr. Mbaka is a man of God. There is no doubt about that. He is also erudite, fearless and prophetic. No one can contradict this fact. He is eloquent and has the gift of the gab. You can also give it to him. He might have probably done so many good things for the church and humanity. This is incontrovertible. He can be said to be a good man with generous heart. People can testify to it. However, too much of everything is too bad.

But like a Catholic and an Igbo, I am worried each time Mbaka leaves his ecclesiastical calling to dabble into the murky waters of Nigerian politics. My intervention here is only advisory. It is a demonstration of brotherly love and care. I wish he can listen to me with both ears. As a gifted priest, one had thought that Mbaka should be circumspect and concern himself more with winning souls for Christ and issues that affect his divine calling such as healing the sick and caring for the needy and social rejects while living a life of holiness, chastity and poverty as befits a Catholic priest.

He should look up to Jesus Christ. Mbaka ought not to worry himself with mundane things such as Nigerian politics. He should separate the faith from politics. The two cannot mix. His numerous interventions in Nigerian politics have been less edifying and unnecessary. It will be recalled that his prophecy against the then President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 caused more stir than commendations. His abuse of the pulpit against former Anambra State Governor and the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election cannot be forgotten in a hurry. I can go on and on.

The general belief is that the Catholic Church has not chastised him enough for his priestly excesses. The church is yet to punish him severely for his incendiary and reckless comments while on the pulpit. The Catholic Church should henceforth watch the prophetic exuberance of its priests. There are so many Mbakas in the Catholic Church today and they manifest in diverse forms.

In case the leadership of the church is not aware, crass materialism is fast creeping into the church through its clergy. Some of them are following the broad way instead of the narrow path as enunciated in the scriptures. Matters in courts should be left for judges to decide. Only judges are allowed to make pronouncements in the temple of justice. Such matters do not require prophetic intervention such as the one generously given by Mbaka.