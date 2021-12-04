From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

An angry mob of mostly youths from Anar in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State have beaten to death a a 27-year-old man, Darlington Ugboaja, for being in possession of Methamphetamine, locally known as Mkpuru Mmiri, at Anara market.

Ugboaja’s death caused panic in the market as treaders who out of fear of a reprisal attack from the victim’s kinsmen hurriedly shot their stalls, a source told our correspondent.

Narrating the incident, the source said that the victim lost consciousness after he was pummeled by the mob,he later died at the hospital where he was rushed to,the source further narrated.

“They saw him coming out from a bunk were drugs are sold. They suspected he had Mkpurummiri in his possession. They quickly searched him and found the substance. They immediately tied his hands on an electric pole and started beating him.

“He lost consciousness and he was rushed to Anara Health Centre but unfortunately there was no doctor on duty. They rushed him to another hospital at Umunachi where he was pronounced dead ”

The deceased’s kinsman, Kingsley Onyewuenyi, told our correspondent that Ezihe community was saddened by the death of Ugboaja.

When contacted, the police spokesperson for the command, Mike Abattam, said he is yet to briefed on the incident.

