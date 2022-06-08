From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

An angry mob on Wednesday morning set a suspected motorcycle thief ablaze at the popular Irete Daily Market in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was gathered that two armed robbers had snatched a brand new motorcycle along the Owerri – Onitsha road but one escaped while the other who was apprehended by an angry mob was reportedly beaten to a coma before being set ablaze.

According to an eyewitness, who declined to be mentioned, “the suspects were initially two in number but one took to his heels after allegedly stealing the motorcycle.

“One was caught and was instantly lynched to death, while the other one was lucky to have escaped “

He further disclosed that some commercial motorcyclists had run after the suspected thieves and caught up with one right in front of the Irete market.

Also, a passerby, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, added that the suspect is a notorious motorcycle thief from the Agwa community in the Oguta council area of the state.

However, when contacted, the Imo State Police Command spokesman Michael Abattam, promised to call the Divisional Police Officer to get details of the incident.

