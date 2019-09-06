Kelechi Hilary, Owerri

An air of uncertainty reigns in Imo state ahead of the judgement of the governorship Election Petition Tribunal in the case filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hope Uzodinma, challenging the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, as winner of the March 9, 2019 poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal sitting in Owerri had slated Sunday, September 8, 2019 for the delivery of judgement in the case after hearing from the contending parties and INEC.

In recent weeks, PDP and APC faithful and sympathisers of the two candidates had engaged in premature permutations about who win the case based on evidences from proceedings at the tribunal.

There were also minor clashes between supporters of the two parties in the course of the tribunal proceedings held at the High Court in Owerri.

Daily Sun gathered that in order to avoid violent clashes capable of disrupting the delivery of judgement, the tribunal plans to deny party supporters access into the premises of the court.

After the March 9 governorship elect where Ihedioha was declared winner, Uzodinma who came fourth in the election had approached the tribunal alleging that the PDP candidate was declared winner in error, and that he should be sworn in on the basis that 388 electoral units that he allegedly won were not captured and added to his votes by the INEC.

The other candidates that are challenging Ihedioha’s victory include, Uche Nwosu of Action Alliance (AA) and Ifeanyi Araraume of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).