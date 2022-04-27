From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu has attributed the recent explosion at an illegal oil refinery at Abaezi in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State to a lack of youth employment, regretting that the incident would have been averted if the youths were gainfully employed.

Anyanwu, who disclosed this in a statement by his media adviser, Ikenna Onuoha, while commiserating with the deceased families, described the incident as avoidable and unfortunate.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

‘Every leader in the society should be involved in the business of employment creation for the youths, and avoid the idea of leaving everything to government alone. It is painful and shocking for us to lose our youths now that the entire society is struggling to overcome the raging insecurity,’ he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘This incident would have been averted if those that died were gainfully employed. Most of the deceased would have been in school studying if the APC led Federal Government had sincerely negotiated with ASUU to call off the strike. Until our leaders take it as a responsibility to engage or attract job opportunities for the youths, the business of oil bunkering and its likes will never be unattractive to our people.’

Anyanwu advised the youths to desist from indulging themselves in any form of illicit trade even as he further enjoined the present administration to create a conducive environment for the survival of the people.