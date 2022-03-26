From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of Imo State has stopped the David Nwafor led leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from parading themselves as Executive Committee members of the Imo sState chapter of the party, having been lawfully dissolved by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

In addition, Justice I.N. Nzeukwu in his judgment delivered on Wednesday March 23, declared that the Executive Committee of the APC led by David Nwafor having been lawfully dissolved by the NWC of the party can no longer parade or hold out themselves as Executive Committee members of the APC and or function in any form or manner as such EXCO members. The judgment was in respect of suit No: HOW/745/2020 filed by Domike Tochukwu Christian against Mr. Donald Nwafor (representing other members of the dissolved state Executive Committee of Imo State APC) and the All Progressive Congress.

Justice Nzeukwu who noted that the suit was heard as an undefended case, explained that although the defendants were served with the originating summons, but refused to file any process in opposition to the suit.

He held that having read through the originating summons, the supporting affidavit with exhibits attached as well as the written address and submission of counsel, he was satisfied to grant the reliefs sought by the plaintiff. The judge thereafter, declared that the NWC of the APC, having lawfully dissolved the Executive of the Imo State chapter of the party on December 18, 2018, and having communicated same to the party and its members, including Donald Nwafor, ceases to be a member or chairman of the Imo State Executive of the party.

The plaintiff had posed the following questions for the determination of the court:

“Whether the 1st defendant and other members of the dissolved state Executive Committee of the APC in Imo State can still lawfully exercise the functions of the office and /or parade themselves as members of the Imo State Executive Committee of the party?

“Whether the National Executive Committee of the APC, its National Working Committee and any other organ of the party can still lawfully deal with Donald Nwafor in any form or manner as officers of the party, after the said lawful dissolution?”

