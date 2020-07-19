Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

State chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo State, Marcellinus Nlemigbo yesterday disclosed that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party have gave an order stopping all litigation especially between his led exco and Daniel Nwafor claiming also to be the chairman of the party.

Although Nlemigbo who has promised to abide by the party’s decision alleged that Nwafor who claim to be the chairman of the party had worked for the Action Alliance (AA) party in the 2019 general election.

According to Nlemigbo “The dissolved Exco led by Nwafor all joined AA and all campaigned for AA candidate Mr. Uche Nwosu, including supporting his litigation till the supreme court challenging APC candidate Senator Hope Uzodinma even after his victory on 14 January, 2020.

“It is unbelievable for those who left APC fought it and committed anti-party offences will now claim to be it’s executive even when they have not formally rejoined the party as members.

Nlemigbo has also advised Nwafor to obey the Federal High Court ruling which has Evans Enwerem as the applicant and National chairman of APC (Adams Oshiomhole) and Daniel Nwafor as respondents ordering Nwafor to stop parading himself as the State chairman of the party.

He said “The Federal High court Abuja has now granted an injunction restraining Nwafor and others from parading as state Exco of APC. We must note that the NEC and all authorities of the party recognized Nlemigbo as state chairman an we attend all NEC meetings at Abuja.

“The NEC, has directed all members to discontinue all pending intra party litigation on pain of expulsion if not obeyed and we have the letters so authorizing us.

“Consequently, we are extending our olive branch and open hands of friendship to all who have gone astray to come back home to join in this task of supporting the governor and making our party greater in Southeast.” Nlemigbo said.