From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has told the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the recognition of Dan Nwafor leadership of the party can authentic any party activity in the state including the membership registration and revalidation exercise and the forthcoming party congresses in the State.

He spoke to newsmen on the sideline after a meeting with the party’s Caretaker Committee at the national secretariat in Abuja, frowning at the impunity going on in the party in the state.

Stating his mission at the secretariat, he said: “Naturally I should be here because I am a member of APC, but, we are here because of what is happening in Imo state. Primarily, things are not going right in the state as it affects the party. We are concern about the upcoming congresses. Certain things need to be put in place before Congress as it affects registration and others.

“There has been an issue about the elected excos of the party in the state. The elected excos have not been allowed to function. We are here to bring to the party’s attention to it. We know that our party is a law-abiding party. A party of rule of law.

“We have come to ask the party to obey the court judgement that established the right excos in the state which has not been upturn by any court. That court judgement said Daniel Nwafor excos are the authentic and elected members of the exco. And the judge rules that not even the NEC of the APC can dissolve.

“The judgement has been there up to the Court of Appeal. And there has not been any other court judgement. High, Appeal court judgement has shown that the authentic exco is led by him. And without him, the Congresses will be illegal. We have come to remind the party as a law-abiding party to please obey the court judgement. And ensure that the court judgement on the party stands,” he said.

Asked the next line of action should the national leadership refused to respect their appeals, he thundered: “But what will be the reason for a party like APC that is known for rule of law not to respect court judgment? It will not happen because APC has also benefited from a court judgment. “That the governor of Imo state is sitting there today was as a result of the Supreme Court pronouncement. If it were not, we would not have had a governor today. So, APC that had benefited from court judgment should also be seen respecting court judgment. “I don’t think they will say no to that. And what is done in Imo state today is illegal. For as long as they didn’t respect court judgment. I don’t think APC will want to engage in illegal acts because it won’t speak well of them as a party. “We are just hoping that they will do the needful and correct these issues. And allow the elected officials supported by court judgment to go back and do their jobs so that everybody in Imo will come back and support the party. I am here also for that. “This appearance will reassure the people that something is being done to get them to go and register. Any registration that doesn’t take Daniel Nwanfor as the Chairman of the party is illegal. Although Mr. President had announced that all elected excos should transform into Caretaker Committee, he qualifies to be there too. Any action being taking in Imo state that is not recognizing Daniel Nwanfor is at it’s best illegal and should not stand on anything,” he insisted.

Speaking further, the Senator representing Imo West said: “We have come a long way in building this party. I was one of the founding fathers of the party. I brought in the APGA faction with CPC and ACN to form what was known today as APC. I was the one who gave the name APC.

“I was the only elected governor from the South East that made up this party at a time when the name was a taboo in the south East.

“Everybody that became anything in the North came in the favor of President Buhari. But we from the South East see the name Buhari as taboo at that time. Most people never believe in the party.

“The party should be seen to remember those who founded the party. We join the party because of justice. And it must be seen to prevail all the time at all levels. We are here to remind the party and we pray that the party will give it adequate attention that it deserves by first and foremost, allowing the leaders of the party to go and register.

“How can you have a coming congress without having the leaders like Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Chairman of the party are not registered yet? We have five Honourable members at the party and they are here. If the five members here are not registered, what are we talking about?

“We are here to advise the party to do the needful. And obey the court judgment so that the world will not see our party as a party that doesn’t obey court judgment or respect court judgment,” he quipped.

He had stormed the party’s secretariat with some party leaders in the state like Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ugonna Ozurigbo, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, former aspirant, Chief Enwerem, chairman of APC Imo state, Dan Nwafor, Jude Ejieogu, Hon Pascal Obi, Madam Chidimma Uwajimogu, among others.