From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court will on May 27 deliver a final judgment in the legal tussle on the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo State.

The leadership of the State Executive Committee under Mr Dan Nwafor and believed to be loyal to former governor Anayo Rochas Okorocha will remain in office to pilot affairs of the party until the judgment is delivered.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola who led a five-man panel of Justices of the Court fixed the judgment date on Monday after taking arguments for and against the suit.

Justice Ariwoola announced that all issues raised in the appeal instituted by APC would be properly addressed and arrive at a just conclusion.

Robert Emmukpoeruo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), while adopting his final brief of arguments, urged the court to allow the appeal.

The senior lawyer also pleaded with the apex court Justices to reverse the judgment of the Court of Appeal granted in favour of the Dan Nwafor leadership.

Chidozie Ogundi, counsel to Nwafor, in the appeal, urged the Supreme Court to affirm the leadership of his client as the authentic leader of the APC in Imo State.

Ogundi asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal for lacking in merit and substance and to allow the judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered in favour of the Enweren leadership Committee.

Other respondents in the appeal also asked the Apex court to dismiss the APC suit on the ground that it devoids merit and ought to be dismissed.

The legal battle for the soul of APC in Imo State started in 2018 when the party conducted ward and Local Government Congress to pick leadership for the party.

Dan Nwafor’s leadership however stood its ground that its four-year tenure remained valid and will expire in 2022.