Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the curses invoked by traditional rulers from Mbaise on anyone that challenges the administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Eyinnaya Onuegbu, who disclosed this shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting of the party in Owerri, noted that the actions of the monarchs were barbaric and did not represent the stance of the people of the state.

Onuegbu said that the action of the native rulers spoke ill of the nascent democracy in the country.

Meanwhile, the party has unanimously adopted Senator Hope Uzodinma as leader of APC in the state.

However, in her vote of thanks during the meeting, state secretary of the party, Lady Love Ineh, regretted that members of the party had abandoned Uzodinma to fight his governorship suit at the governorship election petition tribunal all alone.

“It is not fair, Senator Hope Uzodinma has been abandoned to fight for his ticket alone, as he remains our leader we should all rally round him,” Ineh said.