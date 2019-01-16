Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it has instituted contempt proceedings against the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole.

The state Chairman of the party, Daniel Nwafor, who briefed newsmen in Owerri, at the party’s secretariat, maintained that the party had taken the step because of the chairman’s insistence on recognising the Marcelinus Nlemigbo-led faction of the party, whom he practically appointed after serious power play between the governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, and national leadership of the party.

Nwafor had earlier maintained that Oshiomole did not have the power to dissolve the exco in the state because it was legally constituted when the erstwhile chairman of the party, Hilary Eke, was sacked from office.

“We have commenced a contempt proceeding against Oshiomole; he has continued to disregard court order; we have equally appealed to the president to call him to order; his activities in the party are capable of truncating the party,” Nwafor said.

Also, the state chairman announced an indefinite suspension of the factional chairman, Nlemigbo, appointed by Oshiomole.

Nwafor, who gave reasons for his suspension from Ezinihite – Mbaeri, his ward, alleged that Nlemigbo had not been attending meetings of the party. He further that Nleimigbo had been funding other political parties in his ward.

Reacting to the allegation of his romance with APC and the Action Alliance (AA), Nwafor noted that the party would accommodate any party that is interested in delivering President Muhammadu Buhari to return to power.

“Our party will welcome any alliance from any political party if only they are committed to delivering our president; we are having talks with many of them, not only AA,” Nwafor said.